ERn Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $391.00Mil. The top holdings were RWL(6.69%), VOOG(5.89%), and OMFL(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ERn Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 205,169-share investment in ARCA:HMOP. Previously, the stock had a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $36.81 per share and a market cap of $288.96Mil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 112,542-share investment in NAS:FMHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.6 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF traded for a price of $45.42 per share and a market cap of $297.50Mil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ERn Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 58,865 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.03 per share and a market cap of $98.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

During the quarter, ERn Financial, LLC bought 30,422 shares of ARCA:SLYG for a total holding of 59,022. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.9.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $76.43 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -19.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

The guru established a new position worth 69,214 shares in NAS:BUG, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.39 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $23.54 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -32.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

