Princeton Global Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 567 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.86%), JNJ(4.31%), and UNH(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,100-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $340.37 per share and a market cap of $158.24Bil. The stock has returned -48.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 17,518-share investment in NYSE:DKS. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc traded for a price of $104.97 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned -18.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 1,350 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/15/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.44 per share and a market cap of $160.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 5.74.

During the quarter, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought 6,566 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 20,367. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.96 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 4.11.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LCII by 2,644 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.56.

On 11/15/2022, LCI Industries Inc traded for a price of $105.78 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -28.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LCI Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

