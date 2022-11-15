CMC Financial Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $42.00Mil. The top holdings were SH(35.01%), DOG(27.90%), and AAPL(7.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CMC Financial Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CMC Financial Group bought 723,810 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 850,344. The trade had a 29.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 11/15/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.55 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned 11.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 30,684-share investment in ARCA:RYE. Previously, the stock had a 6.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.04 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF traded for a price of $78.39 per share and a market cap of $623.98Mil. The stock has returned 61.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

CMC Financial Group reduced their investment in NYSE:JBI by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.13.

On 11/15/2022, Janus International Group Inc traded for a price of $10.47 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Janus International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, CMC Financial Group bought 54,567 shares of ARCA:DOG for a total holding of 303,181. The trade had a 5.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.07.

On 11/15/2022, ProShares Short Dow30 -1x Shares traded for a price of $32.96 per share and a market cap of $304.02Mil. The stock has returned 2.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 28,656-share investment in NYSE:KR. Previously, the stock had a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $46.56 per share and a market cap of $33.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

