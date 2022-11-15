Center Lake Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $56.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(33.61%), AMZN(33.22%), and V(9.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Center Lake Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Center Lake Capital Management, LLC bought 115,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 165,000. The trade had a 23.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.49 per share and a market cap of $1,004.76Bil. The stock has returned -44.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 259,640 shares. The trade had a 14.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.58Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NAS:INTU. Previously, the stock had a 11.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $431.97 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $397.66 per share and a market cap of $112.09Bil. The stock has returned -36.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in NYSE:MA. Previously, the stock had a 11.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $331.5 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $339.37 per share and a market cap of $326.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-book ratio of 51.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 15.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 110,404 shares. The trade had a 11.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.86 per share and a market cap of $435.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 12.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

