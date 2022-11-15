Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were QUS(32.73%), IWP(6.49%), and VPL(6.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. bought 93,805 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 368,586. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $32.29 per share and a market cap of $4.12Bil. The stock has returned -17.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

The guru established a new position worth 23,443 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $93.1 per share and a market cap of $44.20Bil. The stock has returned 69.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:UCON by 47,748 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.4.

On 11/15/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.01 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 16,549 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.9 per share and a market cap of $29.83Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:USIG by 23,153 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.51.

On 11/15/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.43 per share and a market cap of $6.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

