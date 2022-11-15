venBio Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $432.00Mil. The top holdings were VTYX(40.48%), ALXO(21.48%), and CINC(14.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were venBio Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HRMY by 323,047 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 11/15/2022, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $58.57 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned 37.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-book ratio of 10.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AKRO by 1,575,181 shares. The trade had a 4.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.3.

On 11/15/2022, Akero Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $43.98 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned 73.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akero Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.98 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.69.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CINC by 282,779 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.26.

On 11/15/2022, CinCor Pharma Inc traded for a price of $28 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CinCor Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.36 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.54.

The guru sold out of their 161,897-share investment in NAS:VRNA. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Verona Pharma PLC traded for a price of $12.49 per share and a market cap of $944.53Mil. The stock has returned 137.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verona Pharma PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.59 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PHVS by 4,741 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.6.

On 11/15/2022, Pharvaris NV traded for a price of $2.97 per share and a market cap of $100.29Mil. The stock has returned -82.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pharvaris NV has a price-book ratio of 0.50 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.58.

