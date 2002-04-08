VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM PT on December 13, 2022 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, for the following purposes:



to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; to amend previously granted stock options; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your common shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting is November 1, 2022. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Webcast

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on December 13, 2022. Webcast details are as follows:

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET Conference ID: 20562520 Local dial-in: +1 (416) 764-8658 International dial-in: +1 (888) 886-7786 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/YOXeE7bogl4





ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

