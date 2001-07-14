Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veru Inc. (“Veru” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERU) on behalf of Veru stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Veru has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2022, Veru issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (the “Advisory Committee”) voted against granting emergency use authorization for the Company’s product sabizabulin for treatment of hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Specifically, the Advisory Committee voted 8-5 that the known and potential benefits of sabizabulin do not outweigh its known and potential risks.

On this news, Veru’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 10, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Veru shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

