Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against International Game Technology PLC (“International Game” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IGT) in the United States District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired International Game securities between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 13, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 9, 2022, IGT issued a press release “announc[ing] an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the ‘Benson Matters’).” The press release stated that pursuant to the settlement, “[a] total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT’s subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million” and that “[a]s a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ($150 million was accrued in the second quarter).”

On this news, IGT’s stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $18.28 per share on August 30, 2022.

