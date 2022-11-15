ELCO Management Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were LNG(6.94%), WMB(5.74%), and ET(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ELCO Management Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 48,200 shares in ARCA:XYLD, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.25 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $40.38 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 173,229 shares in NAS:LNKB, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Linkbancorp Inc traded for a price of $8 per share and a market cap of $119.52Mil. The stock has returned -35.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linkbancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-book ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 21,600 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.96 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 4.12.

During the quarter, ELCO Management Co., LLC bought 26,025 shares of NAS:MNSB for a total holding of 36,025. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.53.

On 11/15/2022, MainStreet Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $28.55 per share and a market cap of $212.28Mil. The stock has returned 18.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MainStreet Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 45,544 shares in NAS:FRST, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.23 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Primis Financial Corp traded for a price of $12.46 per share and a market cap of $307.32Mil. The stock has returned -19.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Primis Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

