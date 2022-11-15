Chiron Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $482.00Mil. The top holdings were NOC(5.22%), PM(4.94%), and NXST(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chiron Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 204,331-share investment in NYSE:CAT. Previously, the stock had a 6.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.67 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $236.5 per share and a market cap of $123.08Bil. The stock has returned 15.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-book ratio of 7.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 101,974-share investment in NYSE:EL. Previously, the stock had a 4.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.3 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $220.67 per share and a market cap of $78.74Bil. The stock has returned -35.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-book ratio of 14.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 164,911 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $145.46 per share and a market cap of $180.97Bil. The stock has returned 23.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 119.23, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Chiron Investment Management, LLC bought 87,157 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 88,682. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.71.

On 11/15/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $244.46 per share and a market cap of $39.42Bil. The stock has returned 9.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 788.58, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 390,579 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 4.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.53 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $54.66 per share and a market cap of $197.29Bil. The stock has returned 27.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

