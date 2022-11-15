Rubric Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were GLNG(7.97%), HTZ(6.91%), and FLR(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rubric Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rubric Capital Management LP bought 875,000 shares of NAS:CMRX for a total holding of 7,500,000. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.81.

On 11/15/2022, Chimerix Inc traded for a price of $2.05 per share and a market cap of $180.49Mil. The stock has returned -66.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chimerix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.17, a price-book ratio of 0.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Rubric Capital Management LP bought 73,414,480 shares of NAS:MREO for a total holding of 83,780,600. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.9882.

On 11/15/2022, Mereo BioPharma Group PLC traded for a price of $0.7477 per share and a market cap of $93.46Mil. The stock has returned -67.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mereo BioPharma Group PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The guru sold out of their 6,959,305-share investment in NAS:RDUS. Previously, the stock had a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Radius Health Inc traded for a price of $10.08 per share and a market cap of $480.02Mil. The stock has returned -26.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radius Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,456,759 shares in NYSE:MATV, giving the stock a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.89 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mativ Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.26 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned -39.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mativ Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 558,799 shares in NYSE:DEN, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.64 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Denbury Inc traded for a price of $92.3 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned 7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denbury Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

