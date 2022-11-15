PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

230 California Street, Suite 410 San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were BACpL.PFD(9.55%), WFCpL.PFD(9.55%), and BSX(8.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 307,954-share investment in NYSE:SOLN. Previously, the stock had a 7.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $56.16 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD by 7,739 shares. The trade had a 5.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1598.97.

On 11/15/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-book ratio of 10.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 184,723-share investment in NYSE:NEEPO. Previously, the stock had a 4.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.25 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $61.32 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.19 and a price-sales ratio of 8.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 20,448 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 22,608. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/15/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $513.22 per share and a market cap of $207.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 9.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 114,200 shares of NAS:AEPPZ for a total holding of 176,000. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.66.

On 11/15/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $50.18 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.