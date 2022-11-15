Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $169.00Mil. The top holdings were CEF(19.08%), CTXS(17.68%), and Y(9.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 286,774 shares in NAS:CTXS, giving the stock a 17.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.42 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Citrix Systems Inc traded for a price of $103.9 per share and a market cap of $13.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citrix Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-book ratio of 15.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC bought 1,416,196 shares of ARCA:CEF for a total holding of 2,065,396. The trade had a 13.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.09.

On 11/15/2022, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust traded for a price of $17.24 per share and a market cap of $3.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.98.

The guru sold out of their 372,481-share investment in NYSE:FOXO. Previously, the stock had a 3.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.84 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $1.2 per share and a market cap of $20.06Mil. The stock has returned -87.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 85.71, a price-book ratio of 0.20 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.24.

The guru established a new position worth 16,143 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.12 per share and a market cap of $372.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 129,252-share investment in BATS:VXX. Previously, the stock had a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.7 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD 27.193879 - Ser A ShortTerm Futu traded for a price of $16.98 per share and a market cap of $383.27Mil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

