Exensio Platform Drives Adoption of Big Data Analytics with Powerful and Customizable Templates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Montage Technology selected PDF Solutions’ Exensio Fabless as its semiconductor analytics platform. Exensio Fabless is designed with a powerful and flexible analytics environment, which PDF Solutions believes was a critical factor in the decision.



Montage Technology is a leading IC design company dedicated to providing high-performance, low-power IC solutions for cloud computing and data center markets. After a comprehensive evaluation, Montage chose PDF Solutions’ Exensio Fabless as its yield data analysis platform. The template function in Exensio Fabless supports independent customization, which meets Montage’s current needs and can be flexibly expanded and customized for increased product analysis needs in the future. In addition, Montage requested local support for their manufacturing and test operations teams, which PDF Solutions was able to fulfill with its global support organization, including local, in-person resources.

Shao Yi, Senior Product Manager at Montage Technology said, “Our continued success depends upon our ability to achieve exceptional yield and product quality for our end customers and ensure our products keep exceeding our customers’ requirements. The advanced analytics capabilities of the Exensio analytics platform will help Montage to achieve high efficiency data analysis.”

“At PDF Solutions, we realize that every customer has unique needs and requirements that go beyond the functionality of our products,” said Jun Jia, Head of China Business Development for PDF Solutions. “Our vision is to provide a comprehensive data platform and advanced analytics for our customers that encompasses best-in-class products, professional services and local support. We are delighted that Montage has selected Exensio Fabless and look forward to their continued success in the market.”

About Exensio Fabless

Exensio Fabless is PDF Solutions’ fully integrated, end-to-end analytics solution for fabless semiconductor companies, architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio Fabless platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower engineers and organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to increase the yield and quality of their products, and enhance operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to drive profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks cited in this release are the property of their respective owners.

