Resolution Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $5.54Bil. The top holdings were INVH(9.71%), EQR(9.64%), and PLD(9.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Resolution Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,142,092-share investment in FRA:HT0. Previously, the stock had a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €24.5 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of €18.742 per share and a market cap of €7.47Bil. The stock has returned -28.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 93.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,702,416 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $19.64 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -35.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 89.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Resolution Capital Ltd bought 335,836 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 1,612,336. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.28.

On 11/15/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $290.74 per share and a market cap of $51.07Bil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-book ratio of 8.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 12.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:EQIX by 179,027 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $653.33.

On 11/15/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $638.94 per share and a market cap of $59.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.89 and a price-sales ratio of 8.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1,337,605 shares of NYSE:EQR for a total holding of 7,933,742. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.94.

On 11/15/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $61.57 per share and a market cap of $23.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

