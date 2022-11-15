Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.19%), VTI(4.01%), and MGK(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 13,098 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 47,396. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $184.16 per share and a market cap of $10.31Bil. The stock has returned -28.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a price-book ratio of 7.51.

The guru established a new position worth 9,945 shares in NAS:MAR, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.75 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $159.53 per share and a market cap of $50.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 47.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 14,803 shares of NYSE:LYV for a total holding of 17,550. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.57.

On 11/15/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $73.6 per share and a market cap of $16.99Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 10,565 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $73.53 per share and a market cap of $118.56Bil. The stock has returned -50.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 1,984 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 11,248. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $339.4 per share and a market cap of $41.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a price-book ratio of 6.40.

