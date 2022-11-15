Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(11.85%), NET(11.81%), and AMZN(11.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 276,628-share investment in NYSE:PD. Previously, the stock had a 4.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, PagerDuty Inc traded for a price of $23.87 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -43.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagerDuty Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 384,432-share investment in NYSE:ASAN. Previously, the stock had a 3.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.45 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Asana Inc traded for a price of $21.63 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -84.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Asana Inc has a price-book ratio of 45.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

During the quarter, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC bought 49,601 shares of NAS:MNDY for a total holding of 110,638. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.4.

On 11/15/2022, Monday.Com Ltd traded for a price of $102.1 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -71.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Monday.Com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.59 and a price-sales ratio of 11.14.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WDAY by 30,951 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.53.

On 11/15/2022, Workday Inc traded for a price of $153.38 per share and a market cap of $39.27Bil. The stock has returned -48.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 180.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC bought 621,453 shares of NAS:BLZE for a total holding of 829,880. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.

On 11/15/2022, Backblaze Inc traded for a price of $4.52 per share and a market cap of $147.35Mil. The stock has returned -79.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Backblaze Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

