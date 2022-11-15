ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

415 MADISON AVENUE, 14TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were NTP(50.07%), LNDC(23.34%), and LNTH(16.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 136,250 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 16.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.25 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 88.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:LNDC by 710,742 shares. The trade had a 11.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.17.

On 11/15/2022, Landec Corp traded for a price of $8.76 per share and a market cap of $268.73Mil. The stock has returned -4.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Landec Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 146,525-share investment in NYSE:RENN. Previously, the stock had a 6.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.03 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Renren Inc traded for a price of $33.04 per share and a market cap of $823.30Mil. The stock has returned 19.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Renren Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-book ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 25.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 5.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 337,868-share investment in NAS:HMTV. Previously, the stock had a 4.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.56 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hemisphere Media Group Inc traded for a price of $7.15 per share and a market cap of $289.92Mil. The stock has returned -39.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 50,506 shares of NYSE:CBL for a total holding of 132,316. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.57.

On 11/15/2022, CBL & Associates Properties Inc traded for a price of $29.37 per share and a market cap of $934.97Mil. The stock has returned -4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

