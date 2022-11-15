SC US (TTGP), LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2800 SAND HILL RD, SUITE 101 Menlo Park, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $8.64Bil. The top holdings were NU(27.82%), SNOW(27.23%), and DASH(20.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SC US (TTGP), LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,057,287 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $78.12 per share and a market cap of $24.81Bil. The stock has returned -59.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 516.79 and a price-sales ratio of 16.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SC US (TTGP), LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:NU by 9,063,681 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.59.

On 11/15/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.35 per share and a market cap of $20.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

SC US (TTGP), LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:EMBK by 50,486,934 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.93.

On 11/15/2022, Embark Technology Inc traded for a price of $5.32 per share and a market cap of $124.60Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embark Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.35.

SC US (TTGP), LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 161,561 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 11/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $157.84 per share and a market cap of $50.51Bil. The stock has returned -59.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.78 and a price-sales ratio of 30.03.

During the quarter, SC US (TTGP), LTD. bought 4,533 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 870,168. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $105.16 per share and a market cap of $66.58Bil. The stock has returned -49.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-book ratio of 12.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.