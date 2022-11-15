HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $1.59Bil. The top holdings were LW(5.50%), SMCI(5.13%), and IFF(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,479,265 shares in NAS:BLKB, giving the stock a 4.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.91 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $58.48 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -29.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,782,706 shares in NYSE:BBWI, giving the stock a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -54.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 98,686 shares in NYSE:BIO, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $498.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $422.1 per share and a market cap of $12.61Bil. The stock has returned -44.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 2,798,840 shares of NAS:SONO for a total holding of 4,466,684. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.76.

On 11/15/2022, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $17.4 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -48.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,786,938 shares of NYSE:AXTA for a total holding of 2,725,897. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.58.

On 11/15/2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd traded for a price of $25.95 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned -21.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

