Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Stamford, Connecticut. The company was originally established in 2014 as the quantitative strategies trading portfolio of Point72 Asset Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies was named as such because of CEO Stephen A. Cohen’s interest in cubist art. Point72 Asset Management, which serves as the parent company and manager of Cubist Systematic Strategies, was previously known as SAC Capital Advisors but decided to change its name to distance itself from securities fraud charges back in 2014. Cubist Systematic Strategies conducts its research internally and utilizing a quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company utilizes “systemized, highly automated trading strategies” that the firm manages with several different time horizons. Cubist Systematic Strategies operates with a multi managed platform, allowing its to have a multi asset class focus in its investments. The company invests most heavily in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, each of which make up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, industrials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds its allocations for 4.4 quarters on average, although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up under 10% of its total allocations, for 0.5 quarters on average. The company’s top holdings include Facebook Inc., Linkedin Corporation, eBay Inc., Walt Disney Co., and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. with its holdings being highly stratified and none of its holdings, other than its top holding in Facebook Inc., which makes up 1.2% of its total allocations, making up over 1% of its total holdings. In the most recent quarter, Cubist Systematic Strategies has had a turnover rate of approximately 47%. Cubist Systematic Strategies brings in an estimated $130 thousand in revenue.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4398 stocks valued at a total of $17.79Bil. The top holdings were V(0.38%), CME(0.30%), and CHTR(0.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC bought 345,724 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 380,986. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.86 per share and a market cap of $435.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 12.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 1,655,898 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $37.76 per share and a market cap of $302.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC bought 144,917 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 168,889. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 11/15/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $387.81 per share and a market cap of $60.37Bil. The stock has returned -43.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-book ratio of 6.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC bought 93,296 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 105,784. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/15/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $509.68 per share and a market cap of $225.59Bil. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 502,812 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.33.

On 11/15/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $94.28 per share and a market cap of $51.79Bil. The stock has returned 45.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

