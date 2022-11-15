Somerset Capital Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

110 BUCKINGHAM PALACE ROAD LONDON, X0 SW1W 9SA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $537.00Mil. The top holdings were IBN(30.09%), YUMC(28.36%), and INFY(20.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Somerset Capital Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought 1,364,416 shares of NYSE:INFY for a total holding of 6,517,128. The trade had a 4.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.69.

On 11/15/2022, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $19.55 per share and a market cap of $82.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-book ratio of 8.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought 957,626 shares of NYSE:IBN for a total holding of 7,809,925. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.13.

On 11/15/2022, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $78.25Bil. The stock has returned 8.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought 407,957 shares of NYSE:FCX for a total holding of 1,640,057. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.27.

On 11/15/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $37.89 per share and a market cap of $54.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought 111,802 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 793,540. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.57.

On 11/15/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $25.73Bil. The stock has returned -86.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:YUMC by 97,033 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.03.

On 11/15/2022, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $52.78 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

