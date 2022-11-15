PALLADIEM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 Great Valley Parkway Malvern, PA 19355

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were SRLN(11.07%), EUSA(9.00%), and VTIP(7.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PALLADIEM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 151,700 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 7.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.68 per share and a market cap of $17.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 161,315 shares in ARCA:KMLM, giving the stock a 6.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF traded for a price of $35.34 per share and a market cap of $325.15Mil. The stock has returned 27.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a price-book ratio of 0.72.

PALLADIEM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 135,310 shares. The trade had a 5.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.39.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $38.46 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned 21.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

PALLADIEM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 43,818 shares. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/15/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.3 per share and a market cap of $24.77Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PALLADIEM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 108,450 shares. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.31.

On 11/15/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.78 per share and a market cap of $2.91Bil. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

