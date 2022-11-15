Mork Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were MCK(2.50%), BMY(2.09%), and FDX(2.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mork Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NAS:USAK. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, USA Truck Inc traded for a price of $31.71 per share and a market cap of $286.46Mil. The stock has returned 123.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USA Truck Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Mork Capital Management, LLC bought 8,000 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 14,000. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 11/15/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $174.76 per share and a market cap of $45.48Bil. The stock has returned -29.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 35,000 shares in NYSE:KSS, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.17 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Kohl's Corp traded for a price of $31.45 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned -42.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kohl's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NYSE:GES, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.88 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Guess? Inc traded for a price of $19.05 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Guess? Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NYSE:HBB, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.92 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co traded for a price of $13.84 per share and a market cap of $192.12Mil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

