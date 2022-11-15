Capital Planning Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 UNIVERSITY AVENUE SACRAMENTO, CA 95825

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(7.03%), IWF(6.51%), and XMLV(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Planning Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 450,411 shares in ARCA:SPHQ, giving the stock a 4.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.68 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $45.16 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -12.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

The guru sold out of their 200,310-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $93.1 per share and a market cap of $44.43Bil. The stock has returned 69.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC bought 235,364 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 520,245. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/15/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLDM by 189,669 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.28.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $35.18 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC bought 15,956 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 115,233. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.73 per share and a market cap of $60.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a price-book ratio of 8.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

