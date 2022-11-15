Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.13%), AAPL(5.00%), and GMED(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. bought 24,961 shares of NYSE:GMED for a total holding of 98,062. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.22.

On 11/15/2022, Globus Medical Inc traded for a price of $70.89 per share and a market cap of $7.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globus Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.62 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 13,065 shares in OTCPK:NSRGY, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.29 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $114.29 per share and a market cap of $314.30Bil. The stock has returned -12.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 6.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 10,803 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.89.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.01 per share and a market cap of $12.41Bil. The stock has returned -13.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 22,059-share investment in NYSE:OGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.19 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $24.78 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -22.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The guru established a new position worth 11,525 shares in NYSE:GLW, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $33.99 per share and a market cap of $28.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

