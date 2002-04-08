MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first IoT reliability platform, and Infineon have announced a partnership to extend the productivity of developers using Infineon products with the ModusToolbox™. The partnership offers developers working on Infineon ARM-based microprocessors the diagnostic capabilities, device observability, and remote updating of the Memfault platform.



Memfault joins the ModusToolbox ™ ecosystem though its ModusToolbox™ & Friends program, which extends the increased productivity and feature-rich platform with highly innovative, robust, and product-ready partner software to developers using Infineon products, including the PSoC™ 6 series, which is specialized for secure, low-power feature-rich IoT products.

“At Latch, our team uses cutting-edge technology to make the most secure and reliable access control products for our customers,” says Raman Thapar, VP Engineering at Latch. “Infineon’s flexible and easy-to-use hardware paired with Memfault’s performance monitoring and debugging capabilities gives us unparalleled confidence when shipping new devices and updates to our customers.”

OEMs building products on Infineon MCUs will have access to Memfault’s collaborative platform to ship products faster and fix problems more quickly with in-field maintenance capabilities. Using Memfault through Infineon, support, operations, and product staff will gain remote visibility into embedded device metrics and performance; engineers will gain debugging information remotely without user interaction, RMA of devices or going on-site; and release managers can orchestrate complex over-the-air (OTA) updating of firmware in an organized and controlled manner.

“Combining Infineon’s Microcontroller and Connectivity portfolio and Memfault’s strength in reliability engineering for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® LE, connected devices, as well as its customers in complementary verticals like wearables, smart home and building, medical devices, and IIoT made it an easy choice to partner,” said Danny Watson, Director Software Product Management, Infineon. “Together, Infineon and Memfault will equip today’s developers with critical tools to build the devices of tomorrow.”

“With ModusToolbox™, Infineon has built a sophisticated platform which lays the ground for a vibrant ecosystem to develop,” said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. “We are thrilled to join the ModuxToolbox™ & Friends development program to help grow this ecosystem and give Infineon customers access to our cloud-first IoT reliability platform.”

Integrating and deploying Memfault with Infineon is simple, with drop-in integration support that requires just minutes for setup. Users receive up to 100 devices free of charge. Infineon and Memfault deliver integration documentation and support for the ModusToolbox™ which includes Infineon’s PSoC ™ 6 series such as the PSoC™ 62 MCU on the CY8CKIT-062S2-43012 .

Support for Memfault integrated into other Infineon microcontrollers and operating systems are available upon request. For more information, reach out to Memfault at [email protected]

Additional resources:

Sign up here to get free use of the Memfault core platform with no limitations for up to 100 devices and follow this integration guide to get started.

Watch this webinar on How to De-risk Product Launches with Device Reliability Engineering

About Memfault

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform for device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before they are noticed by end-users. IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver more reliable and products faster, without compromising quality, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

