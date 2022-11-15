MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

950 W. University Drive Rochester, MI 48316

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $564.00Mil. The top holdings were BG(6.16%), NVS(5.69%), and MOS(5.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC bought 23,283 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 48,419. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/15/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $306.92 per share and a market cap of $314.20Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 1334.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTEK by 48,567 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.92.

On 11/15/2022, Tetra Tech Inc traded for a price of $157.88 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tetra Tech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EBAY by 141,460 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.55.

On 11/15/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $45.91 per share and a market cap of $24.91Bil. The stock has returned -36.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 104,140 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.

On 11/15/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.78 per share and a market cap of $67.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC bought 59,516 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 164,256. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 11/15/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $107.61 per share and a market cap of $92.58Bil. The stock has returned -30.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.