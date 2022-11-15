Mendel Money Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(4.05%), MSFT(4.02%), and DHR(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mendel Money Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mendel Money Management reduced their investment in NAS:META by 8,110 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 3,040 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 8,887. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 11/15/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $406.94 per share and a market cap of $122.82Bil. The stock has returned 14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 6.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 2,060 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 8,106. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/15/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $462.04 per share and a market cap of $121.09Bil. The stock has returned 39.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-book ratio of 10.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 4,653 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 30,968. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/15/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $144.2 per share and a market cap of $130.38Bil. The stock has returned 26.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 105.26, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,057-share investment in BATS:QUAL. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $117.53 per share and a market cap of $18.43Bil. The stock has returned -18.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a price-book ratio of 4.91.

