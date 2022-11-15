Blue Door Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were FLEX(15.59%), VRT(10.99%), and HRI(10.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Door Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Blue Door Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 800,260 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 95,000-share investment in NYSE:AVTR. Previously, the stock had a 3.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $21.03 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -44.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Blue Door Asset Management, LLC bought 1,071,000 shares of NYSE:SMRT for a total holding of 1,511,500. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.95.

On 11/15/2022, SmartRent Inc traded for a price of $2.88 per share and a market cap of $571.24Mil. The stock has returned -73.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SmartRent Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

During the quarter, Blue Door Asset Management, LLC bought 161,867 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 547,687. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 11/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $11.49 per share and a market cap of $27.90Bil. The stock has returned -58.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.24 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.04 per share and a market cap of $36.93Bil. The stock has returned -19.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

