Petrus Trust Company, LTA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $703.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(7.60%), MSFT(7.27%), and AZO(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Petrus Trust Company, LTA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 346,362 shares in NYSE:CL, giving the stock a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.41 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $74.57 per share and a market cap of $62.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 99.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 247,294 shares of NAS:GEN for a total holding of 1,400,000. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.12.

On 11/15/2022, Gen Digital Inc traded for a price of $22.7 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gen Digital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 8.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 19,652 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 11/15/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $250.08 per share and a market cap of $103.74Bil. The stock has returned 10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-book ratio of 40.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 37,500 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 437,500. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.12.

On 11/15/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $64.52 per share and a market cap of $38.28Bil. The stock has returned -43.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 770,617 shares of NYSE:PACK for a total holding of 2,800,024. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.49.

On 11/15/2022, Ranpak Holdings Corp traded for a price of $6.05 per share and a market cap of $496.14Mil. The stock has returned -85.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranpak Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

