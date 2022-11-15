Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Alyeska Investment Group is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Chicago. The company was founded in 2008 and is currently headed by CEO Anand Christopher Parekh, who has been with the company since its inception. Alyeska Investment Group currently has 36 employees with 22 of them being investment professionals. The company utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investment decisions. Alyeska Investment Group focuses on a long term perspective with active management of its equity focused portfolio. Through a market neutral strategy, the company invests in the equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Alyeska Investment Group allocates its assets across a variety of sectors with a focus on the health care sector, alone making up almost a fifth of its total asset allocations. The company also invests in the finance, information technology, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials, and consumer staples sector, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Alyeska Investment Group does not focus on allocating its assets in select companies, instead focusing on investing its held assets in options such as the S&P Selector Sector SPDR Fund – Utilities Sector, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, and S&P Selector Sector – Energy Sector with its top holdings each making up barely 1% of its total holdings. Alyeska Investment Group currently has over $9 billion in total assets under management spread across 6 accounts with all of its accounts being discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has not increased significantly in recent years, its total assets under management has made dramatic increases, growing from $2.3 billion back in 2010 to almost four times that amount today. Almost all of Alyeska Investment Group’s client base are pooled investment vehicles, although the company also caters to corporations and other businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 377 stocks valued at a total of $8.58Bil. The top holdings were ADBE(2.89%), TTWO(2.35%), and TWLO(2.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 803,823-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $134.96 per share and a market cap of $34.48Bil. The stock has returned -69.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 71.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -531.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 495,741 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 899,151. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $340.37 per share and a market cap of $158.24Bil. The stock has returned -48.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,527,853 shares in NYSE:SAP, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.32 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $108.83 per share and a market cap of $127.29Bil. The stock has returned -22.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 2,997,126 shares of NYSE:CIEN for a total holding of 3,813,469. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.05.

On 11/15/2022, Ciena Corp traded for a price of $44.69 per share and a market cap of $6.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ciena Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 542,455 shares in NAS:ILMN, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.38 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $234.57 per share and a market cap of $36.90Bil. The stock has returned -38.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 7.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.