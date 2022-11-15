Verition Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE AMERICAN LANE GREENWICH, CT 06831

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2863 stocks valued at a total of $7.73Bil. The top holdings were AVLR(0.95%), PCG(0.89%), and ATVI(0.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verition Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 798,110 shares of NYSE:AVLR for a total holding of 802,860. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 11/15/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 1,482,296 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 1,497,431. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.93 per share and a market cap of $21.93Bil. The stock has returned -25.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 1,351,340 shares of NYSE:TMX for a total holding of 1,360,049. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.77.

On 11/15/2022, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.87 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 55,125 shares of NYSE:Y for a total holding of 58,506. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $838.84.

On 11/15/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 596,020 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 909,425. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 11/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.96 per share and a market cap of $57.88Bil. The stock has returned 6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.71 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.