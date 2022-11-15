Altai Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were DMRC(38.35%), ETWO(19.17%), and OSPN(16.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altai Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:PX by 1,796,868 shares. The trade had a 14.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.93.

On 11/15/2022, P10 Inc traded for a price of $9.72 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned -27.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, P10 Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:ETWO by 350,000 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.

On 11/15/2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc traded for a price of $6.17 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -49.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, E2open Parent Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,484 shares of NAS:DMRC for a total holding of 2,879,829. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.18.

On 11/15/2022, Digimarc Corp traded for a price of $21.87 per share and a market cap of $438.19Mil. The stock has returned -57.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digimarc Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 510,156-share investment in NYSE:BKSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.16 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, BlackSky Technology Inc traded for a price of $1.76 per share and a market cap of $213.60Mil. The stock has returned -80.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackSky Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 70,000 shares of NAS:OSPN for a total holding of 1,938,753. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.79.

On 11/15/2022, OneSpan Inc traded for a price of $13.55 per share and a market cap of $537.42Mil. The stock has returned -30.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OneSpan Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

