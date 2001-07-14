Enterprises in the U.K. are boosting their investments in application development as they recognize its importance to their products, services and business results, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Servicesreport for the U.K. finds that the country’s application development and management (ADM) market is growing faster than its overall technology sector. Major companies, including automakers, have begun to reorganize product development around applications. Because talent is scarce and building large application development systems requires advanced expertise and tools, many enterprises are partnering with service providers in this area.

“Companies in the U.K. are realizing that applications will play a significant role in the future of their business,” said Anna Medkouri, partner and Technology Modernization Solutions lead for ISG EMEA. “They are turning to providers for consulting and outsourcing services that deliver business value.”

The tumultuous events of the past few years have added to the application development burden on enterprises in Britain, the report says. Companies are still adapting their systems to new regulations, increased bureaucracy and barriers to worker mobility caused by Brexit, while also adjusting to the rise of distributed teamwork after the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain disruptions that began during the pandemic have continued, while the war in Ukraine has created other shortages and raised energy prices. The war has also intensified concerns over increasing cyberattacks.

The U.K.’s continuing labor shortage, made worse by a wave of career changes during the pandemic, makes IT recruitment and retention difficult, ISG says. The scarcity of skills remains a major issue in the IT industry, especially in high-demand sectors such as AI and cybersecurity, ISG says.

“IT departments are overwhelmed with new challenges from outside and want to focus on their core business,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “ADM services are helping them evolve their applications and development methods.”

Several technology trends have put additional pressure on enterprises to transform application development, the report says. The growth of cloud computing, the long-awaited ability to combine data from across an organization and the emergence of AI-based automation tools all are driving rapid changes in this area.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Servicesreport for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 48 providers across five quadrants: Agile Application Development Outsourcing, Agile Application Development Projects, Application Managed Services, Application Quality Assurance and Continuous Testing Specialists.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Hexaware, Infosys and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. It names Coforge, DXC Technology and TCS as Leaders in two quadrants each. Atos, Birlasoft, BJSS, EPAM, Tech Mahindra, UST and Zensar are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cigniti, DXC Technology, ITC Infotech and Mindtree are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

