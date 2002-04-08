Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Executive Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G

