AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected to provide program management for San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) Strategic Undergrounding Program that aims to reduce wildfire risk and improve electric safety and reliability during extreme weather conditions by burying power lines in key locations. In this role, AECOM will provide project management services in support of SDG&E’s wildfire mitigation and public safety power shutoff risk reduction efforts.

“We are pleased to help SDG&E achieve its goals of increasing public safety and grid resiliency, particularly as it relates to reducing the number and impact of public safety power shutoffs for customers,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s global Program Management business. “We understand the essential need for investments in technology and energy infrastructure to mitigate impacts of climate change and the threat of wildfires, which is now year-round. SDG&E is already an industry leader in wildfire resiliency and we’re proud to be a part of providing innovative solutions, grounded in technical acumen and scientific principles, to support this essential work for the community.”

AECOM will be accelerating the pace and scope of the undergrounding program, helping to minimize community disruption and improve efficiencies by implementing sustainable solutions and innovative approaches to pre-construction and construction activities, leveraging our global experience with energy companies.

“We are honored to play a part in expanding the Strategic Undergrounding Program’s ability to convert hundreds of miles of overhead electric lines over the next decade and to assist SDG&E with its long-term goals and program management challenges,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “We look forward to seeing the continued profound impact this program will have in bettering the community and environment in San Diego for generations to come.”

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments such as any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005504/en/