Following record year of customer sales wins, technology deployments in North America and Europe to be over 50% higher in 2022 than in 2021

Robotics and collaborative robots help optimize operations, reduce costs, improve safety during busiest time of year for logistics industry

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it’s deploying more robotics innovation and technology to support customer start-ups and the holiday peak season than in any other quarter in its history. By the end of the year, GXO will have approximately 7,600 pieces of technology operational in customer sites around the globe, including cobots and robots, vision scanners, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and goods-to-person robots — up more than 50% over the previous year.

“GXO is deploying more automation and robotics than ever because the benefits they deliver are game-changing for our customers and our team members,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, Chief Information Officer, GXO. “The technology we’re deploying makes warehouse operations safer, more productive, more efficient and, in a time of high inflation, more cost-effective while upskilling the workforce.”

GXO’s focus on continuous improvement through the application of new technologies is helping the company gain market share and strengthen its partnerships with many of the world’s leading brands.

Technology plays a significant role in making the work experience more rewarding for team members, enabling professional advancement, higher satisfaction and improved talent retention. Collaborative robots (“cobots”), goods-to-person robots and wearable scanners also ease the physical demands of work while reducing training time, in some cases by 80 percent.

GXO is also using technology — from machines that reduce waste by tailoring cardboard packaging to sophisticated software that optimizes inventory — to help customers achieve environmental goals.

“As growth in the working-age population declines and the capabilities and cost-effectiveness of automation rapidly improve, the ‘roboconomy’ will continue to accelerate,” added Sakharkar. “Across our business, we’re working with more and more customers to apply technology that enables greater precision in inventory management and improves speed and accuracy in order fulfilment because we see the potential to realize substantial cost-savings through automation and gain a competitive edge through the customization GXO provides.”

With more than 30 percent of its revenue from automated sites, versus 5 percent for the industry, GXO is a leader in providing customized, innovative automated warehouse solutions. As part of its commitment to leading the logistics industry in the innovative use of technology and automation, GXO recently partnered with Sente Foundry, a Chicago-based venture capital and innovation connector, to search worldwide for innovative technology startups and signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with 6 River Systems to expand its supply of collaborative robots.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed.

