CI Global Asset Management Announces November 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending November 30, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before November 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on November 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is November 23, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of November 24, 2022.

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0312

CMDO.U

$0.0312 (US$)

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0235

CCOR.B

$0.0227

CCOR.U

$0.0235 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0754

CINC.B

$0.0729

CINC.U

$0.0759 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0338

CDLB.B

$0.0328

CDLB.U

$0.0339 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0320

FSB.U

$0.0320 (US$)

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$0.0572

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0153

CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series)

CGBN

$0.0000 Note 1

CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CGRB

$0.0292

CGRB.U

$0.0292 (US$)

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$0.0447

CGHY.U

$0.0447 (US$)

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

$0.0540 Note 1

CGIN.U

$0.0540 (US$) Note 1

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

CGRN

$0.0500

CGRN.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.1650

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0670

CMAR.U

$0.0670 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0720

CMEY.U

$0.0720 (US$)

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.1071

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0306

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0000

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.2788

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0942

Note 1 – This is the initial cash monthly distribution for the Fund.

Supporting investors’ needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $364.3 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Marret Asset Management Inc., DoubleLine Capital LP, are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221115005279r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005279/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles