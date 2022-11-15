BVB-share: Hauck & Aufhäuser Confirms "Buy" Recommendation

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 /The Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated November 15th, 2022 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a changed target price of 5.20 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, November 15th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

CONTACT:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725872/BVB-share-Hauck-Aufhuser-Confirms-Buy-Recommendation

img.ashx?id=725872

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles