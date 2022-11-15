DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 /The Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated November 15th, 2022 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a changed target price of 5.20 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, November 15th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

https://www.accesswire.com/725872/BVB-share-Hauck-Aufhuser-Confirms-Buy-Recommendation



