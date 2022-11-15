HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, will host the grand opening celebration of its new Global Headquarters & Centre of Excellence (COE), on Thursday, November 17, 2022. META will unveil its new 68,000 square foot facility and will be providing demonstrations of its technology. George Palikaras, President and CEO of META will unveil how this new state-of-the-art facility and META's functional materials and breakthrough products are addressing some of the biggest global challenges in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, batteries, consumer electronics and more.

When: Nov. 17th - 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. AST Where: 60 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada Who: Jack Harding, Chair of the Board, Meta Materials George Palikaras, President & CEO, Meta Materials Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (Video) and Mr. Francis McGuire, President, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour (Video) The Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Nova Scotia Minister of Economic Development The Honourable Mayor Savage, Mayor of Halifax What: Grand opening of META's new Global Headquarters, live demonstrations of META's technology, ribbon cutting ceremonies to officially open the new Centre of Excellence, and clean room tours

Note to editors: Media are invited to RSVP to [email protected]. Camera risers and a media board will be available on site however, it is recommended to arrive early or between 12:30 and 12:45 for technical connections and testing. Technology demonstrations and clean rooms will be open to all media for filming.

For more information please contact:

Corinne MacLellan

902-209-3234

[email protected]

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

[email protected]

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

