Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's KB Industries UK Subsidiary Exhibited at National Exhibition Center (NEC) in Birmingham UK, the largest exhibition center in the UK.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) exhibited to over 10,000 attendees from a variety of markets that included: Theme Parks; Suppliers to RV Parks and related facilities; Amusement Parks; Public Trails Organizations; Private Trails developers; Public and Private Park Designers; Bicycle trail designers and National Parks management organizations.

The reception to KBI's Proprietary Flexi®-Pave by the attendees from these groups was far greater than anticipated. Guests who had never heard of or seen Flexi®-Pave overwhelmed our KBI UK Ltd.'s employees with requests for further meetings to discuss potential installations for Flexi®-Pave.

With K.B. Industries, UK Ltd.'s www.kbiuk.co.uk installation of thousands of SF of Flexi®-Pave of Footpaths, Bicycle Paths and a Bridlepath in Bridleway, Middlesex, England, alongside the New High Speed Train Link; as well as other high profile installations such as Kew Botanical Gardens, London; 'Pennine Trail, Yorkshire; and Internationally recognized locations in the USA, such as Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah and Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; to name a few - helped provide overwhelming interest at the exhibition.

Kevin Bagnall CEO of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure, and Graham Pell Managing Director of K.B. Industries UK Ltd., knew going into this exhibition would be beneficial in the short term and the long term, but never expected to secure so much serious interest. This is certainly a sign for us to enter next year's exhibition and other exhibitions in the future."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave 's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

