POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, has unveiled POSaBIT 2.0.

Built on nearly a decade of industry experience, careful user research, and customer feedback, POSaBIT 2.0 is the most intuitive experience yet. The POSaBIT team had a laser focus on optimizing the day-to-day experience of budtenders, managers, and owners - whether at a small retailer or a growing MSO.

Merchants will be delighted by a thoughtfully redesigned user interface, enhanced front-end features, new end-user-centric improvements to the recommendations and preferences platform, and enhanced reporting and insights on the back end.

“The release of POSaBIT 2.0 provides our users with an improved experience; simple as that,” said Ryan Hamlin, Co-Founder and CEO of POSaBIT. “We are extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished here. By building off an already beloved platform and methodically taking feedback from our merchants, the industry at large, and our own internal team, we’ve managed to keep what customers love about POSaBIT, add key features, enhance other features, while also streamlining the UI for a better user experience. Our customers are going to be happy, which makes us happy.”

POSaBIT 2.0’s release includes general interface improvements for a new, clean look and feel, an enhanced preferences engine, more personalized customer recommendations, better till management functionality, and much more. POSaBIT 2.0 is now live for a handful of beta customers and will be rolled out to the entire customer base within the next month.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) POSaBIT is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

