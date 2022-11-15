TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ; OTCQB:GMSQF; FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeremi Gorman has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately. Ms. Gorman is a highly experienced senior executive, digital media thought leader, and advertising luminary. She holds the position of President Worldwide Advertising at Netflix and, prior to joining Netflix, served as the Chief Business Officer at Snap Inc. Ms. Gorman brings critical thinking and a wealth of business experience to GameSquare.

"I am excited that Jeremi has agreed to join GameSquare as an independent director," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Her experience as a leader in digital marketing, advertising, and revenue growth at leading companies like Netflix, Snap, Amazon, and Yahoo! will be invaluable to GameSquare as we accelerate our revenue growth on a trajectory that makes us one of the largest gaming and esports companies."

"I am thrilled to be joining the GameSquare Board of Directors," added Jeremi Gorman. "I have been following the progress of GameSquare under the leadership of Justin, and I have been impressed with the scale that the company has achieved in a short period of time. The company has a unique platform that is resonating with brands, and I look forward to sharing my insights and experience with management and the board. Gaming and esports is an incredibly exciting space that is transforming the way that brands connect with fans."

Prior to joining Netflix, Ms. Gorman served as Chief Business Officer at Snap Inc. In less than four years, along with the leadership team, Ms. Gorman was instrumental in shepherding revenue from US$1 billion to more than US$4.5 billion. Prior to Snap, Jeremi was Head of Global Large Customer Sales at Amazon Advertising where she helped brands to grow their businesses across Amazon.com including mobile, FireTV and outdoor.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is a vertically integrated, international digital media and entertainment company enabling global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esports fans. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

