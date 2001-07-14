AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allovir.com.

About AlloVir

