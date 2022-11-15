Intercept Music, a Sanwire Corp subsidiary, joins forces with Matt Kearney, Co-founder and CEO of one of the world's largest record pool and DJ network, Digital DJ Pool.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), an entertainment technology innovator, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc ("Intercept") - a multi-faceted label and artist-centric platform solution provider, has joined one of the world's best and largest live streaming digital disc jockeys ("DJs") network - Digital DJ Pool ("DJ Pool").

Most artists struggle to develop and establish connections with domestic and international DJs to heighten their music exposure. Exploiting relationships with high-profile DJs globally, DJ Pool and Playlisting Service promotes all music genres and conveys a versatile structure to cover vast digital reach for fervid artists.

Intercept is bridging this gap to elevate the creative works of independent artists everywhere by joining forces with DJ Pool. Intercept's service allows musicians to submit music to one of the world's top nightclubs and radio DJs for a one-month campaign. Not only do artists have the opportunity to share their music in front of influential DJs worldwide, but they reap the benefits of receiving valuable feedback from tastemakers, data reports, a user-friendly interface, and global exposure to all genres of music.

Music submissions are sent to over 5,000 DJs, 40,000 nightclubs, and 2,500 radio stations in hundreds of countries when artists purchase DJ Pool and Playlisting. The service guarantees at least 500 spins with the possibility to accumulate over 2,000 spins. In-depth feedback from critical tastemakers and music industry professionals is gifted to artists using the service. Intercept's platform provides the ability to reveal the DJs your music is reaching and their geographical location through a comprehensive heat map. Participants are rewarded with global exposure by accessing all radio stations and nightclubs playing their music from major commercial markets, large metropolitan areas, and even suburban cities and small towns.

Intercept expects this newly created partnership with DJ Pool will increase Intercept's live streaming revenues and potentially start recognizing revenues as early as Q4 2022.

"We're excited to partner with Intercept Music and provide Digital DJ Pool promotion services more accessible for labels and artists," said Matt Kearney, Co-founder and CEO of Digital DJ Pool.

"Music industry participants, such as record labels, individual artists and video services continue to gravitate towards Intercept's innovative technology platform," commented Intercept's President Tod Turner.

"The digital marketing and music distribution that Intercept offers the marketplace is gaining great traction, as we move through the fourth quarter of 2022," quoted Sanwire's CEO, Ron Hughes, "Our exponential growth in total streaming is beginning to take shape. Digital DJ Pools fits very well in our overall organic growth strategy."

About Digital DJ Pool

Digital DJ Pool provides an online, digital and mp3 music record pool, reaching over 10,000 DJs and over 300 FM Radio stations in over 150 countries around the world. Members can upload, stream or download music content as mp3 files, as applicable, through its' subscription service (collectively, the "Service"). Members can access additional features of the Site. The Service is only intended for use by DJs in line with the tradition of record pools and the music industry to promote the music made available on the Site. You must be at least 18 years of age to enroll in the Service.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

