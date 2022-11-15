RightRice® Veggie Rice is rolling out in four flavors to 180 Walmart stores across Canada in dual-language Canadian-compliant packaging, adding 720 Total Distribution Points ("TDP")

This is the Company's second major product launch into the Canadian market in Q4 2022, following on the recent launch of Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk into 382 Loblaw stores

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)(OTCQB:MYLKF)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that its RightRice® Veggie Rice is launching in Canada at Walmart stores across the country beginning November 2022. Four flavors of RightRice® (Original, Spanish, Garlic Herb, Cilantro Lime) will be added to the packaged rice sets in the Grocery section of these Walmart stores.

"We are honored to take our first step into Walmart, the largest global retailer, with an important presence in the Canadian market," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "The initial reception from Canadian consumers to RightRice® has been extremely favorable, and we're excited to inaugurate the launch of our new dual-language RightRice® packaging in Walmart Canada stores, providing the first major distribution for RightRice® bilingual packages in Canada."

In Q2 2022, Planting Hope made a commitment to launch the top items in its Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics™, and RightRice® brands in Canadian-compliant dual-language packaging. In Q3 2022, the Company produced the first production runs of these products in Canadian-compliant packaging. Now in Q4 2022, after rolling out three flavors of Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk into 382 Loblaw Companies Limited stores, the Company is launching four RightRice® SKUs in Canadian packaging across 180 Walmart stores representing 720 new TDP.

RightRice® Veggie Rice offers Canadian shoppers a delicious rice alternative made with 90% veggies (lentils, chickpeas, and peas). RightRice® combines the nutrition of beans and rice together in a single quick-cooking grain with more than 9g of complete protein and 5g of dietary fiber. Extremely versatile, RightRice® can be served hot or cold in place of grains like white rice, cauliflower rice, or quinoa, and contains 3-4x the protein and 30% fewer carbs than white rice. Simply add boiling water to RightRice® and let stand for 10 minutes to produce a powerhouse plant-based side dish or meal base packed with nutrition.

"Walmart is an exciting place to launch RightRice® in dual-language packaging to Canadian customers," said Matt LeBeau, Founder and CEO of LeBeau Excel Ltd., the Company's retail broker of record in Canada. "Walmart is increasing its focus on delivering plant-based and sustainable products to its shoppers, given increasing demand from Canadians for more nutritious and delicious food and beverages, and RightRice® is a strong fit for that mission."

About RightRice®

RightRice® is a vegetable-based, protein-rich, lower carbohydrate alternative to white rice that's packed with fiber and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first of its kind: a shelf-stable grain that's 90% vegetables (lentils, chickpeas, green peas), and delivers on taste, functionality, and nutrition. With more than 9g of complete protein and 5g of fiber per 50g serving, RightRice® provides almost four times the protein and 40% fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice, plus it can be prepared in 12 minutes. RightRice® is available in Original (unflavored) and pre-seasoned flavor varieties, including Garlic & Herb, Spanish, and Cilantro Lime. RightRice® Risotto provides a protein-rich, easy-to-cook alternative to traditional risotto. All RightRice® products are made using real herbs and spices, and are plant-based, non-GMO verified, gluten-free certified, and kosher certified. RightRice® products are currently sold in more than 8,500 doors in leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Kroger, Sprouts, and Publix, and in Canada can be found at Walmart stores. RightRice® is ideal for foodservice applications, and is featured on restaurant menus, including CAVA locations nationwide. RightRice® Risotto was awarded Best Sauce/Store Cupboard Product in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Taste Awards and received the 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Gluten Free Product, in addition to being chosen as a 2021 Editors' Pick for Best New Product by Progressive Grocer. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Products from Planting Hope brands are available in more than 9,000 doors and more than 50,000 total distribution points at grocery retailers throughout North America, and are carried by key distributors to grocery, foodservice, and cafés. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

