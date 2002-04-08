NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following November 2022 investor conferences.



MJ BizCon 2022 - CannaVest

Cannabis Real Estate Investment Opportunities Panel

Las Vegas Convention Center at Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, November 16th at 2:15 p.m. PT

Register here.

Bisnow's National Cannabis Commercial Real Estate Summit

National Cannabis Commercial Real Estate Panel

Wednesday, November 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254