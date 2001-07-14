Better+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Frank Karbe, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Berman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. Better Therapeutics management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

